Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

