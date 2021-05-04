Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce $329.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.13 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $307.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

FICO traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $507.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.88. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $337.04 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

