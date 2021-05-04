FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $151,186.25

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $151,186.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065466 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,880.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.08 or 0.03464407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00265858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.32 or 0.01157189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00733492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,024.39 or 0.99975778 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.