Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.49% of Farmmi worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmmi alerts:

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.