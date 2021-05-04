Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

