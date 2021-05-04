Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.