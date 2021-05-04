FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of FFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. 3,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,151. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.