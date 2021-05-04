FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.78. 54,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,970. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

