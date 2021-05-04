Financial Review: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15% Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57%

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.01 $18.96 million N/A N/A Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.66 $439.29 million $13.38 21.25

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Essex Property Trust 1 4 10 0 2.60

Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $277.07, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

