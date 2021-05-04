FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Short Interest Up 25.3% in April

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 15,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. 3,260,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

