Firestone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Firestone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.80. 151,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,676. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $154.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

