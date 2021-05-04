Firo Price Hits $12.65 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Firo has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $149.58 million and $8.86 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $12.65 or 0.00022718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,684.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.46 or 0.06173091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.41 or 0.00559238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,004.93 or 0.01804688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00722078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.67 or 0.00656672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00099227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00447656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004479 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,824,276 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

