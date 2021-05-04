First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

