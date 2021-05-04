First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Cut by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745,275 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for about 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,376 shares of company stock worth $14,263,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

