First Quadrant L P CA Has $14.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.