First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 82.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 511,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

