First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to $36.50 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.