First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

