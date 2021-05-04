First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Increased by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 8.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,181,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 5,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

