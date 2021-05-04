Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 16,496 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 245,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

