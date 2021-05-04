Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 26,334 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $25,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,493,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3,166.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 92,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

