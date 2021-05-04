Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $18.03 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 84.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $380.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total transaction of $439,131.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,837.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

