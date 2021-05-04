Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 609,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

