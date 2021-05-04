Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,968,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,557 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 276,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

