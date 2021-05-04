Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Flex has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

