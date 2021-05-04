FLIR Systems (FLIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FLIR Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.