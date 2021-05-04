Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,887,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

