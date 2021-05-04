Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.