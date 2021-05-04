Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54-3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 854,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

