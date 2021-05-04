FMC (FMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FMC opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

