Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.25.

FTNT stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $104.03 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

