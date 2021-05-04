Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSM shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

