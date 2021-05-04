Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

