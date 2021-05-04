Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXF stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $166.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

