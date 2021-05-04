Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.67

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $84.67, with a volume of 53 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

