Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

FRES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 823.60 ($10.76). The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,052.64. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 663.20 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

