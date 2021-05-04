Friendz 1-Day Volume Tops $147,279.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $147,279.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00079835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.35 or 0.00861763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,318.57 or 0.09828043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00100320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

