Front Row Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,667,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,339,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter.

IBDN stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

