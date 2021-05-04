Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
