Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

