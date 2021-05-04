FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 19,868,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,662,195. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

