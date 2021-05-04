FUZE Token Price Tops $135.91 on Top Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.91 or 0.00249834 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $104,042.36 and $64,353.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00271693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01165543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00734465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,555.15 or 1.00284705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.