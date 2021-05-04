FY2021 Earnings Forecast for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for iCAD in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICAD. B. Riley increased their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

