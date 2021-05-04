FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on T. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$25.58 on Monday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$22.02 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.55. The stock has a market cap of C$34.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

