FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $270,868,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $79,643,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

