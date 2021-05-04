FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FIX opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 590,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.