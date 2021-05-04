FY2021 EPS Estimates for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Increased by Analyst

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Impinj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Impinj’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PI stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.