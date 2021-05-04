FY2021 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SXC. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $621.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 96,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.