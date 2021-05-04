FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.