FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -354.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.