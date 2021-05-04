G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.95

G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.95 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 245.30 ($3.20), with a volume of 2,559,371 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00.

In other news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of G4S stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

